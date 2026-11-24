AhlulBayt News Agency: The memorial ceremony for Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani, organized by the Assembly of Experts, the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, and seminary centers, was held on Monday (November 23, 2026), with the presence of a group of scholars, clerics, and various segments of the people at the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (s.a.).