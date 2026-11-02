Photos: Tanzania Shia community leader attends Hawzat Al Qaim graduation ceremony in Tanga

Maulana Sheikh Hemed Jalala Mwakindenge, head of the Tanzania Shia Community (TIC), attended the 14th graduation ceremony of Hawza Al Qaim in Tanga in 2026, where students received their turbans. He urged graduates to observe five key principles: praying on time, performing night prayers, regularly reading the Holy Quran, maintaining good character, and being honest and trustworthy. He emphasized that religious knowledge must be reflected in good deeds and exemplary social conduct.