Photos: Secretary of Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution with Secretary-General of AhlulBayt World Assembly
According to AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA), Hojjatoleslam Abdolhossein Khosropanah, Secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, met with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, on Thursday (September 24, 2026), at the building of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Qom.
26 September 2026 - 11:21
News ID: 1870087
Source: Abna24
Your Comment