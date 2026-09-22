Photos: Delegation of "Women of Resistance and Virtue Front in Iraq" meet with Secretary-General of AhlulBayt World Assembly

According to AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA), during the meeting of the women's delegation "Women of the Resistance and Virtue Front in Iraq" with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, topics such as the status of women in the Quran, the historical role of women in resistance, the importance of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.) in women's public diplomacy, and the necessity of confronting the cultural and cognitive aggression of enemies were discussed.