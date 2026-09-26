Photos: Martyrs Will Envy Status of Marja'iyyat on Judgment Day: Allama Shifa Najafi at Ayatollah Zanjani Memorial
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A memorial gathering was held at Jamia Al-Kawthar in Islamabad to honour the late Ayatollah Zanjani, where prominent Islamic scholar Allama Shifa Najafi highlighted the spiritual significance of Marja'iyyat (religious authority), stating that even the martyrs would envy its elevated status on the Day of Judgment.
26 September 2026 - 09:24
News ID: 1870085
Source: Abna24
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