Photos: Hosting of Arbaeen Pilgrims at Khosravi Border

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Arbaeen pilgrimage, the largest religious gathering in the world, annually sends millions of lovers and devotees of the Ahlulbayt (a.s.) from various countries toward Holy Karbala. Along this route, Mawkibs (service stations) play an important role in serving pilgrims by providing a variety of welfare, medical, and cultural services, manifesting a spirit of solidarity and popular hospitality. Concurrent with the arrival of Arbaeen, the Mawkib of the Mostazafan Foundation at the Khosravi border, offering catering, medical, banking, and cultural services around the clock, alongside other servants, is ready to serve the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (a.s.).