Photos: Mourning Ceremony of Caravan of "Envoys of Compassionate Imam (AS)" Held in Bayn al-Haramayn, Iraq
AhlulBayt News Agency: The Caravan of the Envoys of the Compassionate Imam (AS), on the occasion of Arbaeen, held mourning and elegy recitation ceremonies with fervent participation of pilgrims and residents in Bayn al-Haramayn—the illuminated path between the Holy Shrines of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and Hazrat Abolfazl al-Abbas (a.s.) in Holy Karbala.
8 August 2026 - 09:09
News ID: 1849938
Source: Abna24
Your Comment