Photos: Shooting at White House Annual Dinner

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA) – The US Secret Service evacuated President Donald Trump from the scene of the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner after the sound of gunshots was heard. The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time following reports of gunfire, causing attendees to flee the premises in panic. Trump and Melania were quickly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents.