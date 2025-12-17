Photos: Closing Ceremony of 19th International “Cinema Haqiqat” Film Festival in Tehran

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – the closing ceremony of the 19th International “Cinema Haqiqat” Documentary Film Festival was held on Tuesday evening, December 16, 2025, at Vahdat Hall in Tehran. The event was attended by Sayyed Abbas Salehi, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Raed Faridzadeh, Head of the Cinema Organization, along with documentary filmmakers and other cinema professionals.