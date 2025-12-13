Photos: Al-Askari Shrine celebrated 4000 girls reaching age of obligation with symbolic hijab coronation

The al-Askari Holy Shrine celebrated the birth of Lady Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her) by organizing a central ceremony under the slogan “She was entrusted, and she flourished.” More than 4,000 girls from five Iraqi provinces were honored for reaching the age of puberty (Taklif). Families and participants praised the shrine’s initiative, highlighting its role in nurturing youth, strengthening Fatimid identity, and promoting values of chastity and purity.