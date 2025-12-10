Photos: Ceremony celebrates coming age of puberty for Taza Khurmatu girls at Askari Shrine

The Holy Askari Shrine celebrated the coming of age of girls from Kirkuk, marking their attainment of religious responsibility, in a blessed ceremony held in Taza Khurmatu. In commemoration of the birth anniv. of Lady Fatima (PBUH), the shrine, in cooperation with the “Oppressed Zahra Committee” and the “Servant of Batool Committee,” organized the event. The shrine presented blessed gifts to the girls from al-Askari (PBUT). The initiative was warmly welcomed by the families, for its educational and spiritual impact in shaping their character on the path of Lady Fatima.