Photos: Al-Askari Shrine Distributes 1,500 Meals to Samarra University Students

Under the guidance of the Secretary-General of the Holy Askari Shrine, Dr. Nafi Jameel, the Aman Center for National Partnership distributed 1,500 meals to students in the dormitories of Samarra University. This humanitarian initiative reflects the shrine’s paternal care for its students, its commitment to supporting them, and meeting their needs within its program dedicated to assisting university students coming from different provinces.
9 December 2025 - 11:45
News ID: 1759506
Source: Abna24
