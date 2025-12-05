Photos: Honoring people with disabilities in Qom with presence of servants of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh’s Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Wednesday, December 3, a ceremony honoring people with disabilities in Qom Province was held on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The event took place at the conference hall of the Sacred Defense Garden Museum in Qom, with the participation of servants of the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (s.a.). The program featured flag-bearing rituals and the distribution of blessed items from the holy shrine.