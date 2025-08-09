Photos: Commemoration Ceremony of Sixth Anniversary of Ayatollah Mohseni’s Passing in Kabul

According to the AhlulBayt (a) International News Agency – ABNA – the sixth anniversary of the passing of Ayatollah Mohammad Asif Mohseni (may he rest in peace) was commemorated in Kabul with the presence of scholars, intellectuals, seminary students, and people from various walks of life. Speakers at the event emphasized the distinguished scholarly, jurisprudential, political, and social stature of this insightful jurist, underscoring the importance of preserving the institution of religious authority, revisiting his academic works, and honoring his enduring contributions in the fields of jihad, ijtihad, and culture.