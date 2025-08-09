Sixth Anniversary of Passing of Prominent Afghan Scholar 'Ayatollah Mohseni' Commemorated in Qom

According to the AhlulBayt (a) International News Agency – ABNA – on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the passing of Ayatollah Mohseni, a time-aware Afghan jurist, the academic-specialized seminar titled “Reimagining the Concept of Ummah in the Framework of Islamic Civilization from the Perspective of Ayatollah Mohseni” was held this morning, Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the Amin Complex Conference Hall in Qom. The event was organized by Khatam al-Nabiyyin University (pbuh) and attended by prominent scholars, professors from seminaries and universities, and other Afghan intellectuals.