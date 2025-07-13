Home News Service Cartoon Cartoon: Netanyahu the criminal behind his cowardly superior 13 July 2025 - 11:50 News ID: 1707247 Source: Abna24 related Cartoon: Israeli regime attacks on food distribution site in Gaza Cartoon: Iranian attacks and Zionist panic Cartoon: Iran captures occupation pilots Cartoon: Netanyahu – Tallit, nuclear core, and vampire Cartoon: The lies of Netanyahu and Trump Cartoon: Iran destroys the entity Cartoon: Iran hunts down the F-35 stealth fighter Cartoon: Consequences of the aggression against Iran
Your Comment