Home News Service Cartoon Cartoon: Iranian attacks and Zionist panic 13 July 2025 - 11:01 News ID: 1707246 Source: Abna24 related Cartoon: Israeli regime attacks on food distribution site in Gaza Cartoon: Iran destroys the entity Cartoon: Netanyahu the criminal behind his cowardly superior Cartoon: Consequences of the aggression against Iran Cartoon: Iran captures occupation pilots Cartoon: Netanyahu – Tallit, nuclear core, and vampire Cartoon: The lies of Netanyahu and Trump Cartoon: Iranian missile bypasses all Israeli defense systems Cartoon: Iran hunts down the F-35 stealth fighter
Your Comment