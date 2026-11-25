ABNA24 - Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the actions of the Israeli military are increasing the risk of war in Lebanon.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with John X, Patriarch of the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch, that the situation in Lebanon was highly concerning and was not moving in a positive direction.

He warned that the Israeli regime’s military actions on Lebanese territory were increasing the risk of a broader military conflict in the country, something Moscow wants to prevent.

Lavrov stressed the importance of internal stability in Lebanon, adding: “Preserving the structure of the Lebanese state and safeguarding the very fragile balance among the country’s three main demographic groups is vital.”

The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow hoped national unity could be achieved in Syria, with the participation of all ethnic and religious groups, despite repeated provocations.



/129