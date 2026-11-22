ABNA24 - Gaza’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing has warned of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe as winter approaches, with approximately 350,000 families urgently needing shelter, including more than one million displaced Palestinians living in tents that lack the most basic necessities, amid widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.

At a press conference titled “Gaza’s Winter: A Tragedy for the World,” on Saturday the ministry said the territory is facing one of its worst housing crises following extensive destruction caused by Israel’s genocidal war.

According to the ministry, approximately 410,000 housing units have been damaged, including 335,000 completely destroyed and another 75,000 rendered uninhabitable.

The destruction has affected an estimated 80% of Gaza’s buildings, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without adequate housing and exposing displaced communities to worsening weather conditions.

Despite the destruction of much of its machinery and equipment, the ministry said its teams had managed to eliminate immediate hazards posed by 400 buildings at risk of collapse, relying largely on manual labor.

It warned that many damaged structures continue to threaten residents’ lives and called for the immediate entry of heavy machinery to address these dangers.

More than one million displaced Palestinians face winter in tents

The ministry reported that approximately 270,000 families, comprising more than one million displaced people, have been living in tents for over three years.

With nearly 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure destroyed, the approaching winter is expected to intensify their suffering as heavy rainfall, flooding and severe weather become increasingly frequent.

The ministry warned that around 7,500 families are at risk of flooding, including 2,500 requiring urgent relocation to safer areas.

It also estimated that approximately 200,000 worn-out tents need immediate replacement before winter conditions deteriorate further.

According to the ministry, the current rate of shelter supply deliveries falls far short of the territory’s accumulated needs.

At the existing pace, it could take years to provide enough supplies to meet even a single year’s requirements.

The ministry therefore called for a dedicated humanitarian corridor to facilitate the urgent entry of tents, tarpaulins and prefabricated housing units.

Five urgent priorities to address the shelter crisis

The Ministry of Public Works and Housing outlined five immediate priorities aimed at protecting displaced families and beginning to restore basic housing conditions.

The first is the provision of emergency shelter through the unrestricted entry of 200,000 tents, one million tarpaulins and prefabricated housing units.

The second priority involves allowing heavy machinery, fuel and spare parts into Gaza to remove rubble, reopen roads and address the extensive destruction affecting residential areas.

Third, the ministry called for the launch of a permanent housing program supported by a transparent database to safeguard residents’ property rights and ensure equitable reconstruction arrangements.

The fourth priority focuses on structural safety assessments and the removal of hazards posed by buildings at risk of collapse, particularly those still occupied by families unable to find alternative accommodation.

Finally, the ministry urged the implementation of rapid repair programs for partially damaged housing units, enabling displaced families to return to their homes as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.

Calls for immediate international intervention

The ministry appealed to the international community to take urgent, practical measures to address Gaza’s deepening shelter crisis.

It stressed that protecting civilians and restoring even minimum housing conditions require immediate intervention extending beyond statements of concern and expressions of solidarity.

The ministry warned that continued delays in allowing shelter supplies, heavy machinery and reconstruction equipment into Gaza would further worsen the suffering of displaced families.

With winter approaching, thousands of households remain exposed to flooding, freezing temperatures and the risk of collapsing buildings, while hundreds of thousands have little prospect of obtaining adequate housing.

The ministry emphasized that urgent humanitarian access, emergency shelter and the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure are essential to preventing further loss of life and protecting Gaza’s displaced population.



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