Al-Nahj Journal: Alawi Holy Shrine’s efforts to advance research at Najaf seminary

ABNA24 - Al-Nahj Journal, published by the Alawi Association for Islamic Research and Studies at the Holy Alawi Shrine, has received final approval from Iraq’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research after completing its academic peer-review stages.

This step is regarded as an effective move toward raising the journal’s academic and scholarly standing and broadening the horizons of its research activities.

Shaikh Salam al-Naseri, head of the Alawi Association, told the shrine’s news center:

“The academic accreditation of this journal comes within the continuous efforts of the Holy Alawi Shrine to commemorate the millennium of the Najaf Seminary and to strengthen its scholarly and research presence.”

He added that the journal is published to attract researchers and to provide a credible academic platform that serves specialists across various fields of knowledge.

He further stated:

“The third issue of the journal, which is dedicated to topics related to the millennium of the Najaf Seminary and its scholarly and intellectual requirements, will be published. The fourth issue will be devoted to the figure of Shaikh al-Tusi, known as Shaikh al-Taifah (may Allah sanctify his soul), and will analyze his thought, scholarly legacy, and doctrinal themes.”

He also pointed to the participation of specialist researchers from various Arab, Islamic, and African countries.

Al-Nahj Journal is published biannually by the Alawi Association, which is affiliated with the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of the Holy Alawi Shrine. The journal works to support the scholarly and research movement and to strengthen specialized studies on the legacy of Amir al-Muminin (peace be upon him) and the Najaf Seminary.



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