Gaza humanitarian coalition urges urgent action as winter worsens displacement crisis

ABNA24 - The Coalition of Charitable and Humanitarian Organizations in Gaza has issued an urgent appeal to save hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians from the devastating effects of winter storms, warning that the shelter crisis is being compounded by serious health and environmental risks caused by rainwater mixing with sewage and the potential collapse of buildings damaged by Israeli bombardment.

The coalition called on the international community, the United Nations, humanitarian and human rights organizations, and countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to intervene immediately and pressure Israel to open Gaza’s crossings and allow the entry of emergency shelter supplies and equipment.

The appeal comes as deteriorating tents fail to protect displaced families from heavy rainfall and freezing temperatures.

Heavy rains flood 70,000 displacement tents

In a statement issued Sunday, the coalition said heavy rainfall and flooding had submerged or damaged approximately 70,000 tents sheltering hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

Floodwaters entered the tents, soaking mattresses, clothing, and essential belongings and worsening the suffering of families who already lack the most basic protection from the elements.

The coalition warned of serious health and environmental consequences as rainwater mixes with untreated sewage amid widespread destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure.

It stressed that contaminated floodwaters pose additional dangers to displaced families already struggling with inadequate shelter and a shortage of dry blankets and bedding.

These warnings echo earlier statements by the World Health Organization (WHO), which highlighted growing health risks in Gaza as winter approaches, particularly because of inadequate shelter and deteriorating water and sanitation services.

The WHO warned that flooding and cold weather increase the risk of disease outbreaks, while the destruction of public health laboratories has weakened the ability to detect and monitor infectious diseases.

Israeli restrictions obstruct emergency shelter efforts

The coalition stressed that restrictions on the entry of prefabricated housing units, mobile homes, tents, tarpaulins, and reinforcement materials are obstructing humanitarian relief efforts.

It said these restrictions prevent displaced Palestinians from accessing safer alternatives to deteriorating shelters that offer little protection against severe weather.

On Saturday, Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) reported that approximately 70,000 tents had been flooded during the first 12 hours of the storm.

The GMO estimated preliminary direct losses at approximately $3 million and held Israeli authorities responsible for worsening the disaster through the continued closure of crossings and restrictions on essential shelter and reconstruction materials.

Hundreds of damaged buildings at risk of collapse

Beyond the flooding of displacement camps, the coalition warned of increasing risks that hundreds of buildings previously damaged by Israeli bombardment could collapse.

It said heavy rainfall and accumulated water were increasing the likelihood of structural failures, noting that injuries had already been reported among residents.

The coalition called for urgent intervention to secure residential areas and remove hazards threatening people’s lives.

It also demanded the entry of heavy machinery and equipment needed to reopen roads, clear rubble, and respond to emergencies caused by winter storms.

Coalition calls for unrestricted humanitarian access

The coalition emphasized the need for meaningful international pressure to open Gaza’s crossings and ensure the uninterrupted entry of humanitarian aid and shelter materials without restrictions or delays.

It specifically called for the immediate entry of prefabricated mobile homes, tents, tarpaulins, and materials needed to reinforce displacement shelters.

The appeal comes amid growing Palestinian demands that Israel fulfill its humanitarian obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

On Saturday, Palestinian political forces and factions called on mediators and guarantor countries to pressure Israel to fully implement the agreement’s humanitarian protocol.

They also urged the Board of Peace to fulfill its responsibilities and take measures to stop violations and ensure the implementation of commitments, including the entry of humanitarian assistance, shelter and heating supplies, and Civil Defense equipment.

Winter becomes an additional threat to displaced Palestinians

The Coalition of Charitable and Humanitarian Organizations warned that the continued absence of effective international intervention, including action by countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement, is leaving hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians exposed to extremely dangerous conditions.

It stressed that winter is becoming an additional threat to their lives, while the essential supplies needed to protect families and provide alternative shelter remain subject to restrictions on entry into Gaza.

The coalition renewed its appeal for immediate international action to prevent further suffering and ensure that displaced Palestinians receive safe shelter, emergency assistance, and protection from worsening winter conditions.



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