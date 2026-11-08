Gaza needs 260,000 new tents as winter worsens displacement crisis, official warns

ABNA24 - Taysir Muheisen, advisor to the Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip, warned of the worsening humanitarian disaster facing hundreds of thousands of displaced people with the onset of winter, emphasizing that the Strip urgently needs 260,000 new tents to replace dilapidated ones, at a time when more than 2,000 homes face the risk of collapsing over their residents’ heads due to rain and strong winds.

Muheisen said, in a press statement on Saturday, that the weather depression that hit the Gaza Strip over the past hours revealed once again the scale of the tragedy experienced by the displaced, after rainwater flooded large numbers of tents and winds uprooted dozens of others, leaving thousands of families facing harsh living conditions at the beginning of winter.

He explained that most tents used in displacement camps have been in use for nearly 3 years, leading to their wear and tear and loss of ability to withstand rain and wind, stressing that providing 260,000 new tents has become an urgent humanitarian necessity to protect families from homelessness, flooding, and cold.

He added that thousands of families found themselves out in the open or inside flooded tents, after these temporary shelters failed to protect children and simple family belongings from the rain, amid the absence of housing alternatives and continued restrictions imposed on entering shelter supplies into the Strip.

In another warning, Muheisen revealed the identification of more than 2,000 homes at risk of collapse in the Gaza Strip, posing a direct threat to citizens’ lives, particularly as they are exposed to heavy rain and strong winds, noting that displaced families were forced to reside inside a number of these damaged buildings due to the lack of alternative places to shelter them.

He warned that the continued presence of citizens inside cracked homes exposes their lives to real danger, especially with damaged buildings becoming saturated with rainwater and winds intensifying, which could cause sudden collapses leading to victims.

He pointed out that displaced people are now faced with two bitter options; either remaining inside worn-out tents that cannot withstand weather depressions, or taking shelter in damaged homes at risk of collapsing at any moment, in a scene reflecting the depth of the shelter crisis the Strip is experiencing following the widespread destruction left by the Israeli aggression.

In a related context, Muheisen said that government institutions, led by the Civil Defense Service, municipalities, and relief agencies, continue their appeals to allow the entry of heavy equipment and necessary machinery to fortify displacement camps and limit the flow of rainwater into displacement living areas.

He stressed the urgent need to provide pumps and water suction equipment for municipalities, enabling their crews to deal with water accumulations in camps and streets, and to address the overflow of sewage wells, given the widespread destruction that hit sewage networks and infrastructure in various areas of the Strip.

He explained that the destruction of most sewage networks exacerbated the danger of rainwater accumulating and mixing with sewage water, raising the likelihood of diseases and epidemics spreading inside overcrowded displacement camps, and doubling the health and environmental risks facing families as they lack the most basic necessities of life.

Muheisen warned that the continued prevention of entering tents, heavy equipment, and water suction pumps threatens to worsen the humanitarian disaster as successive weather depressions arrive, emphasizing the necessity of urgent relief intervention to provide safe shelter locations, secure the basic needs of the displaced, and prevent further victims resulting from harsh weather conditions.



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