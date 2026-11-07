ABNA24 - The Friday Prayer Imam of the Sunnis of Siraf District stated: Unity is the shield of the Islamic Ummah against the enemies' conspiracies, and the unity of Muslim countries is a fundamental solution for confronting these conspiracies.

Sheikh Afrouz, the Friday Prayer Imam of the Sunnis of Siraf District emphasizing the necessity of unity and cohesion of the Islamic Ummah, considered the unity of Muslim countries a fundamental solution for confronting the enemies' conspiracies and emphasized support for the independence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, preservation of the country's territorial integrity, and safeguarding of national interests, and stated: Unity is the shield of the Islamic Ummah against the enemies' conspiracies, and if Muslims, with firm belief in the divine rope and holding fast to the teachings of the Holy Quran, stand together, the enemies will not be able to create division among them.



Emphasizing the necessity of cooperation among Islamic countries to preserve the dignity, independence, and authority of the Islamic world, he added: Muslim countries must, by strengthening mutual cooperation and respecting each other's independence, prevent the interference of foreign powers in their internal affairs.



The Friday Prayer Imam of the Sunnis of Siraf District also, referring to the importance of unity and national cohesion in Islamic Iran, stated: This solidarity is the result of divine grace, the people's adherence to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, and following the Leader's guidelines, and the role of the people in safeguarding the country's independence and authority.



Afrouz, stating that the Iranian nation stands on the path of defending the country and its ideals, noted: The Iranian nation, with a Husseini spirit and relying on unity and empathy, emphasizes preserving the country's independence, freedom, and territorial integrity and will not allow any breach to be inflicted on Iran's soil.



Referring to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, he stated: The necessity of safeguarding the country's national interests and strategic resources is an important matter, and it is part of Iran's national rights and interests.



The Friday Prayer Imam of the Sunnis of Siraf District emphasized in conclusion: Unity, Islamic brotherhood, and national cohesion are among the most important factors in confronting the enemies' threats and conspiracies; therefore, the necessity of greater solidarity of the Iranian nation and Islamic countries in the path of preserving the dignity, independence, and authority of the Islamic world is emphasized.



/129