Leader of Friday Prayers in Tehran said that the Iranian armed forces are well prepared to deliver a big slap to the US aggressors should they attack again.

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran to worshipppers, Provisional leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami warned that Iran’s Armed Forces would deliver a forceful response if the enemy makes even the slightest mistake, saying the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the Law Enforcement Force are prepared to act.

Khatami said Iran’s armed forces were determined to respond decisively to any hostile action.

Referring to two recent elections, Khatami said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had failed to secure the necessary numbers to form a government again, describing the outcome as a defeat for him.

He also referred to the US midterm elections, saying Republicans had suffered a major setback and lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Khatami said Democrats and Republicans made no difference to Iran, arguing that both parties had harmed the country. Citing former US President Barack Obama’s remarks about removing yellowcake from Iran through negotiations, he contrasted them with President Donald Trump’s failure to remove 400 kilograms of enriched uranium from Iran despite what he described as extensive military action.