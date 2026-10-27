Magnificent Mourning Procession of Najaf’s Scholars on Martyrdom Anniversary of Lady Fatimah

ABNA24 - The Holy Alawi Shrine hosted a large gathering of mourners on the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah (peace be upon her).

With the attendance of Sayyid Eisa al-Khirsan, deputy custodian of the Shrine, members of the board of directors, the heads of the relevant departments, and a group of servants of the sacred Alawi shrine, the Holy Alawi Shrine welcomed the annual grand Lady Fatimah’s mourning procession.

The ceremony was held to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah (peace be upon her), according to the second narration, and was attended by the religious authority Shaikh Bashir al-Najafi, a group of scholars, seminary professors and students, representatives of the al-Hussaini mourning delegations, and a large number of pilgrims.

The welcoming ceremony was held beside the sacred shrine of Amir al-Muminin (peace be upon him), and the lady Fatimah’s mourning ritual was then held in the sacred Alawi courtyard.

The ceremony took place in an atmosphere filled with spirituality and sorrow and displayed the depth of devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt. It also recalled the oppression of Lady Fatimah (peace be upon her) and her lofty standing.



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