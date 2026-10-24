Nearly 1.9 million displaced Palestinians face worsening conditions as winter approaches

ABNA24 - Israeli restrictions on humanitarian supplies entering Gaza are worsening food shortages, as World Food Program (WFP) funding cuts leave approximately half a million Palestinians without food assistance and nearly 1.9 million displaced people face deteriorating living conditions ahead of winter.

According to Gaza officials, Israeli authorities have allowed only 33.7% of the aid trucks and goods agreed upon under the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, leaving an estimated shortfall of 150,000 trucks carrying essential supplies.

Ismail al-Thawabta, director-general of Gaza’s Government Media Office, warned that severe shortages of flour and fuel had already forced several bakeries to close, raising fears of a wider disruption to bread production.

Abdul Nasser al-Ajrami, head of the Bakery Owners Association, said 10 of Gaza’s 17 partially operational bakeries had shut down because of shortages of commercial flour. He warned that the remaining bakeries could also close unless essential supplies were made available.

Meanwhile, Nahed Shuheiber, head of the Private Transport Companies Association, said basic food items, including potatoes, onions and tomatoes, had become extremely scarce in local markets, driving up prices.

The worsening shortages coincide with WFP reductions that have deprived approximately 500,000 Palestinians of food assistance due to funding shortages.

Gaza’s Ministry of Social Development warned that the cuts would disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, including impoverished families, widows, orphans and people with disabilities.

The crisis is unfolding as approximately 1.9 million displaced Palestinians live in deteriorating tents and shelters lacking basic necessities, with winter approaching.

According to figures cited in the report, Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, while approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

The destruction of farmland, factories and other productive facilities has further undermined Gaza’s ability to produce food, leaving much of the population dependent on humanitarian assistance.

With Israeli restrictions, declining international funding and the collapse of local food production converging, concerns are growing that hunger and deprivation will spread further across Gaza as winter approaches.



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