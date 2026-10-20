Saudi police arrest Egyptian teacher over support for Saudi-Yemen reconciliation

ABNA24 - Saudi police have arrested an Egyptian English teacher after he published a post on his Facebook account expressing support for Al-Azhar’s call to form a reconciliation committee between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Yasser Ahmed Mohammed, an English teacher at Al-Mutaqaddimah School in Riyadh’s Qurtubah district, was dismissed from the school following a direct order from Royal Court Advisor Saud Al-Qahtani, prior to being arrested at the same moment.

Al-Azhar had issued an urgent call to form a committee aimed at mending relations specifically between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and the region in general—an appeal that received widespread engagement from the Egyptian public.

A team under Saud Al-Qahtani, which monitors social media platforms around the clock, searched Mohammed’s Facebook archives and found that he supported the Palestinian cause, incorporating this into the case files against him to justify his arrest and dismissal from the school.



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