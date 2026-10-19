Al-Abbas Holy Shrine carries out periodic maintenance of the holy grid (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Department of Manufacturing Holy Shrine Grids and Doors at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted the periodic maintenance of the grid of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The head of the department, Mr. Nadhem Al-Gharabi, said: "The department's staff carried out maintenance work on the holy shrine's grid according to a previously prepared organizational plan, in order to preserve the luster of its engravings, decorations, and splendor."

He added that "the work included cleaning all parts of the holy grid using special high-quality materials to ensure the durability of the shine of its gold and silver parts and to protect them from damage."

He explained that "our staff carried out the work relying on their technical expertise in this field, which enables them to perform these tasks periodically for all the doors and grids belonging to the holy shrine, to showcase them in their most splendid form."



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