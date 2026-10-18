Sanaa forces reported shoot down Saudi Apache helicopter near Najran

ABNA24 - Sanaa forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that a Saudi Apache attack helicopter had been shot down near Najran.

In a brief statement, Saree said the helicopter was brought down while carrying out hostile operations near the border, targeting positions held by Yemeni forces.

تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة بفضل الله وعونه من إسقاط طائرة أباتشي تابعة للعدو السعودي قبالة نجران وذلك أثناء قيامها بأعمال عدائية باتجاه مواقع قواتنا في الحدود، وتم إسقاطها بسلاح مناسب. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 17, 2026

He added that the helicopter was downed using an appropriate weapon.



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