Five Palestinian civilians martyred in fresh Israeli attacks across Gaza

ABNA24 - Five Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

According to reports an Israeli drone strike killed one citizen and wounded others in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Another drone strike in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, killed 14-year-old Mohamed Abu Hammad and injured several others, including a young girl who is in critical condition.

A little child was also injured by Israeli gunfire in Deir al-Balah.

In Gaza, an airstrike targeted a tent sheltering a displaced family in al-Tuffah neighborhood, killing two citizens and wounding others.

Another martyr was evacuated to the hospital following a drone strike near Dar al-Arqam School in al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza today.



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