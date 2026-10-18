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Israeli strike kills 14-year-old Palestinian student in central Gaza

18 October 2026 - 07:56
News ID: 1879395
Israeli strike kills 14-year-old Palestinian student in central Gaza

A 14-year-old Palestinian student, Mohamed Riyad Abu Hamad, was martyred by shrapnel from an Israeli strike while returning home from school in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza. Four others, including a young girl, were injured.

ABNA24 - Shrapnel from an Israeli strike in central Gaza pierced the backpack of 14-year-old student Mohamed Riyad Abu Hamad, killing him on his way home from school in Deir al-Balah.

Gaza’s ministry of education reported the incident on Saturday, urging immediate international protection for Palestinian students and children.

The ministry said the incident highlights the grave dangers facing children across the Gaza Strip.

Local sources said the strike targeted a gathering of civilians on al-Baraka Street in Deir al-Balah, killing Abu Hamad and injuring four others, including a young girl. The wounded were transferred to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital for medical assistance.

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