Israeli strike kills 14-year-old Palestinian student in central Gaza

ABNA24 - Shrapnel from an Israeli strike in central Gaza pierced the backpack of 14-year-old student Mohamed Riyad Abu Hamad, killing him on his way home from school in Deir al-Balah.

Gaza’s ministry of education reported the incident on Saturday, urging immediate international protection for Palestinian students and children.

The ministry said the incident highlights the grave dangers facing children across the Gaza Strip.

Local sources said the strike targeted a gathering of civilians on al-Baraka Street in Deir al-Balah, killing Abu Hamad and injuring four others, including a young girl. The wounded were transferred to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital for medical assistance.



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