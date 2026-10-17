The Guardian reports at least 250 student protesters injured in France

ABNA24 - The Guardian has reported that French police have injured at least 250 student protesters during student demonstrations in France.

The British newspaper The Guardian quoted experts as saying that when students’ protests over classroom and school conditions are met with a response from riot police, it indicates that the French government has no plan to address their grievances.

Student protests in France have entered their third week. Demonstrations were also held across the country this week, with around half a million people taking part in support of the student movement.

According to the latest poll, nearly 60 percent of the French public support the student protests, while 33 percent oppose them.

French students have protested the shortage of teachers in schools, saying that the lack of facilities is so severe that they sometimes have to stand during classes because there are not enough desks and chairs.



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