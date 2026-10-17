Report records 181 settler attacks and 206 Israeli military raids in West Bank in one week

ABNA24 - The Palestine Information Center (Ma’ta) documented 1,401 violations committed by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and settlers across the West Bank between October 9 and 15, according to its weekly report.

According to the report, the attacks killed one Palestinian and injured 86 others. The center also recorded 153 arrests and detentions, 181 settler attacks, and 206 IOF raids into Palestinian towns and communities.

The report documented 356 closures, 189 incidents involving restrictions at military checkpoints, 75 IOF raids on Palestinian homes, 69 cases of property confiscation, and 52 incidents involving the demolition or destruction of Palestinian property.

Regarding direct attacks, the center recorded 16 shooting incidents, seven cases of physical assault and beatings, four attacks targeting medical personnel and journalists, two attacks on educational institutions, and two incidents involving the burning of property and religious sites.

The report noted that these figures come amid continued Israeli military raids into Palestinian cities, towns, and refugee camps, alongside escalating settler attacks on Palestinians, particularly farmers during the olive harvest season.

The violations have also coincided with tighter Israeli military restrictions on Palestinian movement across various parts of the occupied West Bank.



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