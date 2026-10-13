Arab League to hold emergency meeting on international protection for Palestinians

ABNA24 - The Council of the League of Arab States at the level of permanent representatives will hold an extraordinary session, on Tuesday, at the request of the State of Palestine and with the support of member states, to discuss mechanisms for providing international protection for the Palestinian people and ensuring respect for international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions concerning the international legal status of Al-Quds.

Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, Ambassador Muhannad Al-Aklouk, said in a statement to WAFA on Monday that the meeting would be held at the League’s General Secretariat amid escalating attacks by Israeli occupation forces and armed colonist gangs against the Palestinian people and their property, under the direct protection and with the support of the occupation government and army.

Al-Aklouk said these attacks constitute a systematic policy aimed at displacing Palestinian communities, expanding colonial settlements and undermining the two-state solution. The meeting would also address violations targeting Al-Quds and its international legal status, as well as the opening of embassies in the city by certain countries.

He added that the session was being held at a time when the Palestinian cause was going through an unprecedentedly complex phase.

Al-Akloukstressed the Palestinian people’s legitimate and inherent right to establish their independent, contiguous, viable, and fully sovereign state, with East Al-Quds as its eternal capital, free of colonial settlements, colonists, and any Israeli military presence.

He noted that this position had been affirmed by successive Arab summits and ministerial councils, stressing the need to uphold the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people wherever they reside.



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