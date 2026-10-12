Israel to hold hearings on administrative detention of 30 Palestinian prisoners

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs said on Sunday that the Israeli occupation authority (IOA) is set to hold military hearings to ratify administrative detention orders against 30 Palestinian prisoners.

The hearings are scheduled to be held next Tuesday, October 13, according to the Commission.

Administrative detention is a procedure used by the Israeli army to hold Palestinian prisoners indefinitely on alleged secret information without charging them or allowing them to stand trial.

Palestinians are also placed under administrative detention based on claims that they plan to commit a future offense.

According to Palestinian reports, there are around 9,400 Palestinian prisoners currently held in Israeli jails, including 94 female prisoners, more than 350 children, and 3,244 administrative detainees, alongside 1,320 detainees designated by the IOA as “unlawful combatants.”



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