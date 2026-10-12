Israeli settlers abduct seven Palestinian farmers during West Bank olive harvest

ABNA24 - Crimes by the Israeli regime and its settlers in the occupied territories continue. In the latest incidents, Israeli settlers abducted seven Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank, while Israeli airstrikes on Gaza martyred eight Palestinians and wounded more than 20 others.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers harvesting their olive crops in various parts of the West Bank on Saturday, abducting seven Palestinians and injuring at least four others. According to the Arab48 news website, these incidents are part of a broader pattern of settler attacks on Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season.

Voice of Palestine Radio reported that settlers abducted three Palestinian farmers from their lands near the settlement of Nahalin, west of Bethlehem, and another farmer in the town of Beit Imrin, northwest of Nablus. No information was provided about their fate. In another attack by settlers on farmers south of the town of Beita, four Palestinians were injured, while three more Palestinians were abducted in the town of Qaffin, north of Tulkarm.

The Al-Baidar Human Rights Organization also reported that settlers had seized Palestinian farmers’ olive harvests and released their livestock onto farmland in the village of Aboud.

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, martyring eight Palestinians and injuring more than 20 others in its attacks.

Palestinian media outlets reported early Sunday, citing hospital sources, that the bodies of eight Palestinians martyred since Saturday morning had been brought to hospitals in Gaza. Six of them were martyred in Gaza City. One of the bodies was that of a Palestinian who succumbed to injuries sustained in an earlier Israeli bombardment of the al-Mawasi area, south of Khan Younis.

According to the latest figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement had martyred 1,471 Palestinians and wounded another 5,189 as of Thursday.



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