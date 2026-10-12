Sanaa says main roads to and from Taiz remain open and secured

ABNA24 - The spokesperson for the Sanaa government, Dr. Omar Al-Bukhaiti, said that all main roads leading to and from Taiz city are open and secured by Sanaa forces.

In a statement, Al-Bukhaiti warned Saudi-backed forces against continuing to block main roads and besiege Taiz residents, exacerbating their suffering and exploiting it for propaganda purposes.

He explained that Saudi-backed forces had openly announced through their media outlets the closure of 19 vital roads and crossings in Taiz province.

He warned against continued closures of main roads and attempts to besiege Taiz residents, deepen their suffering, and exploit it for media propaganda.

The Sanaa government spokesperson accused Saudi Arabia of targeting civilian vehicles on roads with airstrikes and artillery shelling.

He concluded his statement by calling for the densely populated city of Taiz to be spared any reckless escalation, urging all sides to put the public interest first and prevent further bloodshed.



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