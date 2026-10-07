Generator Failures Force Al-Awda Health Complex in Gaza’s Nuseirat to Suspend Most Services

ABNA24 - Al-Awda Health and Community Complex in Nuseirat announced Tuesday that it has suspended all healthcare services except its reception and emergency department after persistent and repeated generator failures made it impossible to operate medical departments and equipment properly.

Generator failures cripple healthcare services

The complex said the breakdowns have prevented multiple departments and medical services from operating, forcing it to suspend most healthcare activities while keeping the reception and emergency department open to handle urgent cases.

The programs director at Al-Awda Health and Community Association said 13 generators at the Al-Awda complex in Nuseirat have gone out of service due to repeated breakdowns and shortages of spare parts, filters and oils needed for maintenance.

Fuel crisis threatens Gaza’s medical facilities

The suspension comes amid a worsening crisis facing healthcare facilities across the Gaza Strip, which depend heavily on generators to keep medical departments and equipment running.

Hospitals and medical centers continue to face severe difficulties obtaining the fuel, spare parts and oils necessary to operate and maintain their generators.

In September, the health sector of the Palestinian NGO Network warned that the diesel shortage threatened the continuation of healthcare services across Gaza as medical facilities struggled with growing needs and shortages of essential resources.

Health complex serves thousands of Palestinians

Al-Awda Health and Community Complex serves thousands of Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip.

The complex includes a hospital providing general and specialized surgical care, as well as two field hospitals offering maternity, obstetric and gynecological surgical services, alongside other healthcare and community services.

The shutdown of most services at the complex places further pressure on Gaza’s already devastated healthcare system, where widespread damage to medical infrastructure and severe shortages of essential resources and supplies continue to threaten the operation of remaining healthcare facilities.

The loss of these services comes as Palestinians across Gaza face growing healthcare needs amid extremely difficult humanitarian conditions.



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