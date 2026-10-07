Gaza Government: Israel Violated Ceasefire Agreement More Than 5,300 Times in One Year

ABNA24 - The Government Media Office (GMO) has said that one year after the Gaza ceasefire took effect, the Israeli occupation regime has completely failed to meet its obligations under the agreement.

“What Gaza has endured over the past year bears no resemblance to ceasefire compliance. Instead, it has been marked by systematic destruction of life and calculated actions that have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis,” GMO director general Ismail al-Thawabta said in press remarks on Tuesday.

Thawabta revealed, based on government monitoring, the scale of the military and security violations committed against the agreement, saying that Israel showed no regard for the terms of the ceasefire or the lives of civilians and instead used the agreement as a cover for carrying out more attacks.

Thawabta noted that 5,304 military violations of the ceasefire agreement were documented over the past year, resulting in the killing of 1,460 Palestinians, the injury of 5,116 others, and the kidnaping of 202 people.

Thawabta also refuted Israeli claims of facilitating the entry of humanitarian supplies and reconstruction materials to the Gaza Strip, accusing the Israeli army of using starvation as a daily weapon against the population.

“Only 74,283 aid trucks were allowed into Gaza out of the 214,800 trucks that were scheduled and expected to enter under the agreement, reflecting a compliance rate of less than 35 percent,” Thawabta explained.

The government official added that Israel imposed stringent restrictions on freedom of travel, permitting only 14,012 passengers to leave Gaza out of the 36,000 who were supposed to depart under the agreement.

He urged the international community, the UN, and international bodies to act immediately, break their silence, and exert decisive pressure to save the people of Gaza before it is too late.



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