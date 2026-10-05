UK Green Party Adopts Motion Defining Zionism as Racism

ABNA24 - Britain’s left-wing Green party adopted a policy defining “Zionism as racism” during a vote at its annual conference in Brighton on Sunday.”

Members of the Green party, which has five MPs in Britain’s 650-seat parliament and which enjoyed a boost in recent local and special elections, backed the motion at the party’s conference, with 1,022 votes in favor and 813 against.

According to the motion, Zionism would be “treated as any other form of racism” and the party supports the establishment of a “single democratic Palestinian State in all of historic Palestine.”

“This has been a serious and deeply felt debate within our membership,” a Green spokesperson said.



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