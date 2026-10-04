Yemen's Foreign Ministry: Sanaa has always sacrificed for defense of Islamic sanctities

ABNA24 - Yemen's Foreign Ministry, in a statement, has emphasized that Sanaa has always sacrificed for the defense of Islamic sanctities, and it is the Saudi regime that poses a threat to these sanctities.

cording to Pars Today, citing IRIB News Agency, Yemen's Foreign Ministry stated in this statement that the Saudi regime continues to repeat its false and insulting narrative regarding Islamic sanctities and exploits the sanctity and reverence of these places.

The ministry further emphasized that Yemen has always sacrificed for the defense of Islamic sanctities, and the Saudi regime is in no position to level accusations against Yemen in this regard.

Sanaa added in this statement: The accusation that Yemen attacked Islamic sanctities in Saudi Arabia is the result of a secret meeting of representatives of the Saudi regime with the Zionists in one of the neighboring countries.

Yemen's Foreign Ministry added: The Saudi regime does not deserve to administer the Two Holy Mosques and other Islamic sanctities, and turning these holy places into investment projects for this criminal regime is a great insult to Islamic sanctities.

The head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council had previously said in remarks that Saudi Arabia, in an unprecedented desperate move that demonstrates the weakness and failure of this criminal regime, repeated its blatant and fabricated lies by accusing Yemen of targeting the city of Medina.



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