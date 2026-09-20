Sheikh Salameh Abdulqawi: Unity of Yemenis is obligatory and internal conflict is forbidden

ABNA24 - Sheikh Salameh Abdulqawi, one of the scholars of Al-Azhar, issuing a statement, declared conflict among Yemenis forbidden and emphasized the necessity of unity, reconciliation, and opposition to any foreign domination or guardianship over Yemen.

The statement reads: "Conflict among the children of Yemen is forbidden, and no slogan, difference, or denomination can justify it; because when one Yemeni sheds the blood of his brother, this country does not emerge victorious; rather, the Zionist-American project expands upon the spilled blood."



Abdulqawi, emphasizing that Yemen is a single land and its people are a single Ummah, called on Yemeni parties to resolve their differences through reconciliation and within their own house, not through weapons or accepting guardianship imposed from outside.



Citing the noble verse "The believers are but brothers, so make settlement between your brothers," he stated: "O people of Yemen, just as you were united against aggression, unite once again and distance yourselves from any guardianship and domination that is exercised in your name and against you."



This Al-Azhar scholar emphasized: "Reconciliation is a necessity and division is a cause of corruption, and anyone who brings a foreign party into the matter has violated Yemen's sovereignty and wasted the blood of the people."



In conclusion, he noted: "The unity of Yemeni ranks is an obligation that cannot be delayed, the sanctity of conflict is a ruling that cannot be bargained over, and opposition to foreign domination is the condition for preserving the land and Yemen's independent decision."



Abdulqawi also prayed for the preservation of the lives of the Yemeni people, unity among them, and the success of efforts for reconciliation.



/129