Sunni Imam: If Islamic Ummah wants to be sustainable and powerful, it must be united

ABNA24 - The Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of the Siraf district stated: "The Iranian nation, by preserving unity and cohesion, will stand against the enemies. As our martyred leader said, the era of 'hit and run' is over, and the Iranian nation, with the guidance of the wise and compassionate leader of the revolution, will defend the system, spiritual values, and its national interests to the last breath.



"Sheikh Hossein Afrouz, the Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of the Siraf district emphasizing the necessity of unity of the Islamic Ummah against enemies, stated: "The enemies, by using sedition, economic pressure, and creating division among ethnic groups and denominations, seek to weaken the Iranian nation. But the unity and solidarity of Shia and Sunni and the steadfastness of the people have neutralized all their plans."



Sheikh Hossein Afrouz stated: "If the Islamic Ummah wants to be sustainable and powerful, it must be united with one another and show that it is a single Ummah, so that enemies cannot cast a covetous eye on Islamic lands."



This Sunni scholar stated: "Today, if the nation of Islamic Iran has dignity and stands on its own feet, the reason is the steadfastness and unity of the people against the enemies' conspiracies. The enemy has used various means – from creating street riots and economic pressure on people's livelihoods to trying to create division and discord among ethnic groups and denominations – to distance the people from the system."



He stated: "The enemies tried from the east, west, north, and south to execute their plans and spent billions of dollars, but thanks to God and the vigilance of the Iranian nation, these conspiracies and plots ended in failure."



He continued: "The brave nation of Iran – Shia and Sunni, all ethnic groups and religions – have stood together and will not allow the enemies of unity, brotherhood, solidarity, and sincerity among the people to undermine them. The enemy has today come to the conclusion that the only way to weaken the Iranian nation is to create sedition and division. But the arrogant enemies should know that the zealous nation of Islamic Iran will never submit to force."



In conclusion, he emphasized: "The crimes of America and its allies against the Iranian people are condemned, and the Iranian nation, by preserving unity and cohesion, will stand against the enemies. As our martyred leader said, the era of 'hit and run' is over, and the Iranian nation, with the guidance of the wise and compassionate leader of the revolution, will defend the system, spiritual values, and its national interests to the last breath."



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