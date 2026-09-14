Israeli Strike Kills Two in Gaza as Hospitals Face Severe Fuel and Power Shortages

ABNA24 - An Israeli strike has killed two more people in the Gaza Strip as hospitals across the coastal territory struggle with a severe energy shortage, underscoring the Tel Aviv regime’s continued war against defenseless Palestinians.

The strike hit the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City on Sunday, leaving two people dead and 15 others wounded.

Local medical staff told Reuters they were appealing for information that could help identify those killed in the attack, whose bodies could not be identified.

Israeli officials confirmed the illegal strike, claiming regime forces had targeted two members of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement. They provided no further details.

The attack took place despite a US-brokered ceasefire agreed in October 2025 that banned all such strikes. The truce also required Israeli forces to withdraw from the Strip in order to restore peace. Progress toward that goal has been limited. Palestinians continue to face daily dangers and shortages inflicted by the occupying Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry warned that hospitals are running short of fuel and spare parts and that generators could shut down. On Sunday, the ministry said several hospital generators had already stopped operating because of shortages of oil, spare parts and fuel.

It added that several more generators had failed in recent days and that dwindling supplies of generator oil were making it increasingly difficult to keep electricity flowing to hospitals. The limited quantities of oil Israel has recently allowed into Gaza cover only emergency needs, while hospitals require around 2,500 liters per month.

“The remaining generators are operating around the clock under difficult technical and mechanical conditions and are unable to meet the electricity needs of all life-saving departments,” the ministry said.

It warned that the situation could worsen and that more generators could fail without urgent oil changes. It called for the immediate entry of essential supplies to keep them running.

Generators have become the main source of electricity for Gaza’s hospitals during a prolonged power outage. Fuel and spare-parts shortages have repeatedly disrupted their operation.

The Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023 with the aim of driving Palestinians from their land. According to Gaza authorities, the assault has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 174,000, while causing widespread destruction across the enclave.

Many hundreds of Palestinians have been killed since the US-backed October 2025 ceasefire took effect.



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