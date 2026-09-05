Ansarullah official sends key message to residents of southern provinces

ABNA24 - Mohammed Al-Farah, a member of the Ansarullah political bureau, has sent a direct message to residents of Yemen’s southern provinces, stressing that there is no military plan to target the south or confront its people, and that ongoing military operations are primarily aimed at breaking the comprehensive blockade and expelling foreign forces.

In a post on X, Al-Farah emphasized that Sanaa’s position leaves no room for interpretation, stressing that there is no war project against the people of the south.

He noted that ongoing military movements across various fronts seek to alleviate economic and living conditions for all Yemenis in every province, without exception.

Al-Farah warned against attempts by political and media actors to portray the campaign to lift the blockade as a military assault on southern Yemen.

The official said such claims deliberately blur the distinction between the people of the south and foreign forces that have established a presence in parts of the country.

He urged residents of the southern provinces to reject “fabricated narratives” that serve foreign agendas and warned against allowing their areas to be turned into a battleground for confrontations that do not serve their aspirations.



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