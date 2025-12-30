Ziarat and Invocation of Blessings Upon Imam al-Jawad

Ziarat dedicated to Imam Muhammad al-Jawad (`a), as per scholars Shaykh al-Mufid, and Muhammad ibn al-Mashhadi



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَلِيَّ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ waliyya all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O intimate servant of Allah.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا حُجَّةَ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ hujjata all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s argument.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا نُورَ ٱللَّهِ فِي ظُلُمَاتِ ٱلارْضِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ n£ra all¡hi f¢ ¨ulum¡ti al-ar¤i





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s light in the darkness of the earth.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا بْنَ رَسُولِ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka yabna rasli all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O son of Allah’s Messenger.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ وَعَلَىٰ آبَائِكَ





alssal¡mu `alayka wa `al¡ ¡b¡'ika





Peace be upon you and upon your fathers.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ وَعَلَىٰ ابْنَائِكَ





alssal¡mu `alayka wa `al¡ abn¡'ika





Peace be upon you and upon your descendants.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ وَعَلَىٰ اوْلِيَائِكَ





alssal¡mu `alayka wa `al¡ awliy¡'ika





Peace be upon you and upon your loyalists.



اشْهَدُ انَّكَ قَدْ اقَمْتَ ٱلصَّلاَةَ





ashhadu annaka qad aqamta al¥¥al¡ta





I bear witness that you performed the prayers,



وَآتَيْتَ ٱلزَّكَاةَ





wa ¡tayta alzzak¡ta





defrayed the poor-rate,



وَامَرْتَ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ





wa amarta bilma`r£fi





enjoined the right,



وَنَهَيْتَ عَنِ ٱلْمُنْكَرِ





wa nahayta `an almunkari





forbade the wrong,



وَتَلَوْتَ ٱلْكِتَابَ حَقَّ تِلاَوَتِهِ





wa talawta alkit¡ba haqqa til¡watih¢





recited the Book as it should be recited,



وَجَاهَدْتَ فِي ٱللَّهِ حَقَّ جِهَادِهِ





wa j¡hadta f¢ all¡hi haqqa jih¡dih¢





strove for Allah as exactly as striving should be,



وَصَبَرْتَ عَلَىٰ ٱلاذَىٰ فِي جَنْبِهِ





wa ¥abarta `al¡ al-adh¡ f¢ janbih¢





and endured harm for His sake



حَتَّىٰ اتَاكَ ٱلْيَقِينُ





hatt¡ at¡ka alyaq¢nu





until death came upon you.



اتَيْتُكَ زَائِراً





ataytuka z¡'iran





I have come to you, visiting you,



عَارِفاً بِحَقِّكَ





`¡rifan bihaqqika





recognizing your right,



مُوَالِياً لاوْلِيَائِكَ





muw¡liyan li'awliy¡'ika





declaring loyalty to your loyalists,



مُعَادِياً لاعْدَائِكَ





mu`¡diyan lia`d¡'ika





and incurring the animosity of your enemies;



فَٱشْفَعْ لِي عِنْدَ رَبِّكَ





fashfa` l¢ `inda rabbika





so, (please) intercede for me with Your Lord.





You may then kiss the tomb and put your both cheeks on it. You may then offer the two-unit prayer of ziyarah

after which you may offer any other prayers. You may then prostrate and say the following words:





إِرْحَمْ مَنْ اسَاءَ وَٱقَتَرَفَ





irham man as¡'a waqatarafa





(Please) have mercy upon him who had misbehaved and committed sins,



وَٱسْتَكَانَ وَٱعْتَرَفَ





wastak¡na wa`tarafa





but he then submitted and confessed.





You may then place your right cheek on the ground and say the following words:





إِنْ كُنْتُ بِئْسَ ٱلْعَبْدُ





in kuntu bi'sa al`abdu





If I am the worst servant (of You),



فَانْتَ نِعْمَ ٱلرَّبُّ





fa'anta ni`ma alrrabbu





then You are the All-excellent Lord.





You may then place your left cheek on the ground and say the following words:





عَظُمَ ٱلذَّنْبُ مِنْ عَبْدِكَ





`a¨uma aldhdhanbu min `abdika





Your servant’s sin has been very flagrant,



فَلْيَحْسُنِ ٱلْعَفْوُ مِنْ عِنْدِكَ





falyahsun al`afwu min `indika





then let Your pardon be very excellent.



يَا كَرِيـمُ





y¡ kar¢mu





O All-generous!





You may then return to the position of prostration and repeat the following word one hundred times:





شُكْراً





shukran





Thanks.







Another Form of Zarat of Imam al-Jawad



In his book of al-Maz¡r, Sayyid Ibn ±¡w£s says: After you visit Imam M£s¡ al-K¡¨im (`a),





اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا ابَا جَعْفَرٍ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ ab¡ ja`farin





Peace be upon you, O Ab£-Ja`far



مُحَمَّدُ بْنَ عَلِيٍّ





muhammadu bna `aliyyin





Muhammad the son of `Al¢,



ٱلْبَرُّ ٱلتَّقِيُّ





albarru alttaqiyyu





the righteous, pious,



ٱلإِمَامُ ٱلْوَفِيُّ





al-im¡mu alwafiyyu





and faithful leader.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ ايُّهَا ٱلرَّضِيُّ ٱلزَّكِيُّ





alssal¡mu `alayka ayyuh¡ alrra¤iyyu alzzakiyyu





Peace be upon you, O pleased and pure.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَلِيَّ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ waliyya all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s intimate servant.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا نَجِيَّ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ najiyya all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O confidentially talked by Allah.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا سَفِيـرَ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ saf¢ra all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s emissary.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا سِرَّ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ sirra all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s secret.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا ضِيَاءَ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ ¤iy¡'a all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s brightness.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا سَنَاءَ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ san¡'a all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s brilliance.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا كَلِمَةَ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ kalimata all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s Word.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا رَحْمَةَ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ rahmata all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s mercy.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ ايُّهَا ٱلنُّوُرُ ٱلسَّاطِعُ





alssal¡mu `alayka ayyuh¡ alnn£ru alss¡§i`u





Peace be upon you, O shining light.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ ايُّهَا ٱلْبَدْرُ ٱلطَّالِعُ





alssal¡mu `alayka ayyuh¡ albadru al§§¡li`u





Peace be upon you, O rising full moon.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ ايُّهَا ٱلطَّيِّبُ مِنَ ٱلطَّيِّبِينَ





alssal¡mu `alayka ayyuh¡ al§§ayyibu min al§§ayyib¢na





Peace be upon you, O pure who is the descendant of the pure ones.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ ايُّهَا ٱلطَّاهِرُ مِنَ ٱلْمُطَهَّرِينَ





alssal¡mu `alayka ayyuh¡ al§§¡hiru min almu§ahhar¢na





Peace be upon you, O immaculate who is the descendant of the the immaculate ones.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ ايُّهَا ٱلآيَةُ ٱلْعُظْمَىٰ





alssal¡mu `alayka ayyuh¡ al-¡yatu al`u¨m¡





Peace be upon you, O greatest sign.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ ايُّهَا ٱلْحُجَّةُ ٱلْكُبْرَىٰ





alssal¡mu `alayka ayyuh¡ alhujjatu alkubr¡





Peace be upon you, O grandest argument.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ ايُّهَا ٱلْمُطَهَّرُ مِنَ ٱلزَّلاَّتِ





alssal¡mu `alayka ayyuh¡ almu§ahharu min alzzall¡ti





Peace be upon you, O purified from slips.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ ايُّهَا ٱلْمُنَزَّهُ عَنِ ٱلْمُعْضِلاَتِ





alssal¡mu `alayka ayyuh¡ almunazzahu `an almu`¤il¡ti





Peace be upon you, O deemed above unforgivable failings.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ ايُّهَا ٱلْعَلِيُّ عَنْ نَقْصِ ٱلاوْصَافِ





alssal¡mu `alayka ayyuh¡ al`aliyyu `an naq¥i al-aw¥¡fi





Peace be upon you, O raised high against imperfect traits.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ ايُّهَا ٱلرَّضِيُّ عِنْدَ ٱلاشْرَافِ





alssal¡mu `alayka ayyuh¡ alrra¤iyyu `inda al-ashr¡fi





Peace be upon you, O pleased in the sight of the honorable ones.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا عَمُودَ ٱلدِّينَ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ `am£da aldd¢ni





Peace be upon you, O pillar of the religion.



اشْهَدُ انَّكَ وَلِيُّ ٱللَّهِ





ashhadu annaka waliyyu all¡hi wa hujjatuh£ f¢ ar¤ih¢





I bear witness that you are the intimate servant of Allah,



وَحُجَّتُهُ فِي ارْضِهِ





wa annaka janbu all¡hi





the argument of Him in His lands,



وَانَّكَ جَنْبُ ٱللَّهِ وَخِيَرَةُ ٱللَّهِ





wa khiyaratu all¡hi





the side of Allah, the best in the view of Allah,



وَمُسْتَوْدَعُ عِلْمِ ٱللَّهِ وَعِلْمِ ٱلانْبِيَاءِ





wa mustawda`u `ilmi all¡hi wa `ilmi al-anbiy¡'i





the store of the knowledge of Allah and the knowledge of the Prophets,



وَرُكْنُ ٱلإِيـمَانِ وَتَرْجُمَانُ ٱلْقُرْآنِ





wa ruknu al-¢m¡ni wa tarjum¡nu alqur'¡ni





the cornerstone of faith, and the interpreter of the Qur'¡n.



وَاشْهَدُ انَّ مَنِ ٱتَّبَعَكَ عَلَىٰ ٱلْحَقِّ وَٱلْهُدَىٰ





wa ashhadu anna man ittaba`aka `al¡ alhaqqi walhud¡





I also bear witness that whoever follows you has been on the right and true guidance



وَانَّ مَنْ انْكَرَكَ وَنَصَبَ لَكَ ٱلْعَدَاوَةَ





wa anna man ankaraka wa na¥aba laka al`ad¡wata





but whoever denies you and incurs your animosity



عَلَىٰ ٱلضَّلاَلَةِ وَٱلرَّدَىٰ





`al¡ al¤¤al¡lati walrrad¡





has been on deviation and perdition.



ابْرَا إِِلَىٰ ٱللَّهِ وَإِِلَيْكَ مِنْهُمْ فِي ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلآخِرَةِ





abra'u il¡ all¡hi wa ilayka minhum f¢ aldduny¡ wal-¡khirati





I repudiate these in the presence of Allah and you in this world and in the Hereafter.



وَٱلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ مَا بَقِيتُ وَبَقِيَ ٱللَّيْلُ وَٱلنَّهَارُ





wa alssal¡mu `alayka m¡ baq¢tu wa baqiya allaylu walnnah¡ru





Peace be upon you as long as I am existent and as long as there are day and night.







Invocation of Blessings upon Imam al-Jawad - Salwaat





Invoking Almighty Allah’s blessings on Imam al-Jawad (as), you may say the following words:



اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ وَاهْلِ بَيْتِهِ





all¡humma ¥alli `al¡ muhammadin wa ahli baytih¢





O Allah, (please) send blessings upon Muhammad and his Household,



وَصَلِّ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدِ بْنِ عَلِيٍّ





wa ¥alli `al¡ muhammadi bni `aliyyin





send blessings upon Muhammad the son of `Ali



ٱلزَّكِيِّ ٱلتَّقِيِّ





alzzakiyyi alttaqiyyi





the pure, the pious,



وَٱلْبَرِّ ٱلْوَفِيِّ





walbarri alwafiyyi





the righteous, the faithful,



وَٱلْمُهَذَّبِ ٱلنَّقِيِّ





walmuhadhdhabi alnnaqiyyi





the refined, the bright,



هَادِي ٱلامَّةِ





h¡d¢ al-ummati





the guide of the nation,



وَوَارِثِ ٱلائِمَّةِ





wa w¡rithi al-a'immati





the inheritor of the Imams,



وَخَازِنِ ٱلرَّحْمَةِ





wa kh¡zini alrrahmati





the treasurer of mercy,



وَيَنْبُوعِ ٱلْحِكْمَةِ





wa yanb£`i alhikmati





the spring of wisdom,



وَقَائِدِ ٱلْبَرَكَةِ





wa q¡'idi albarakati





the leader of blessing,



وَعَدِيلِ ٱلْقُرْآنِ فِي ٱلطَّاعَةِ





wa `ad¢li alqur'¡ni f¢ al§§¡`ati





the match of the Qur'¡n in obedience,



وَوَاحِدِ ٱلاوْصِيَاءِ فِي ٱلإِخْلاَصِ وَٱلْعِبَادَةِ





wa w¡hidi al-aw¥iy¡'i f¢ al-ikhl¡¥i wal`ib¡dati





the distinctive among the Successors in sincerity and worship,



وَحُجَّتِكَ ٱلْعُلْيَا





wa hujjatika al`uly¡





Your premier argument,



وَمَثَلِكَ ٱلاعْلَىٰ





wa mathalika al-a`l¡





Your highest example,



وَكَلِمَتِكَ ٱلْحُسْنَىٰ





wa kalimatika alhusn¡





Your most excellent Word,



ٱلدَّاعِي إِِلَيْكَ





aldd¡`¢ ilayka





the caller to You,



وَٱلدَّالِّ عَلَيْكَ





waldd¡lli `alayka





and the director towards You,



ٱلَّذِي نَصَبْتَهُ عَلَماً لِعِبَادِكَ





alladh¢ na¥abtah£ `alaman li`ib¡dika





whom You have appointed as signpost for Your servants,



وَمُتَرْجِماً لِكِتَابِكَ





wa mutarjiman likit¡bika





interpreter of Your Book,



وَصَادِعاً بِامْرِكَ





wa ¥¡di`an bi'amrika





expounder of Your commands,



وَنَاصِراً لِدِينِكَ





wa n¡¥iran lid¢nika





supporter of Your religion,



وَحُجَّةً عَلَىٰ خَلْقِكَ





wa hujjatan `al¡ khalqika





argument against Your creatures,



وَنُوراً تَخْرُقُ بِهِ ٱلظُّلَمَ





wa n£ran takhruqu bih¢ al¨¨ulama





radiance through whom darkness is penetrated,



وَقُدْوَةً تُدْرَكُ بِهَا ٱلْهِدَايَةُ





wa qudwatan tudraku bih¡ alhid¡yatu





excellent example through whom true guidance is hit,



وَشَفيعاً تُنَالُ بِهِ ٱلْجَنَّةُ





wa shaf¢`an tun¡lu bih¢ aljannatu





and intercessor through whom Paradise is won.



اَللَّهُمَّ وَكَمَا اخَذَ فِي خُشُوعِهِ لَكَ حَظَّهُ





all¡humma wa kam¡ akhadha f¢ khush£`ih¢ laka ha¨¨ah£





O Allah, just as he took his share of reverence for You



وَٱسْتَوْفَىٰ مِنْ خَشْيَتِكَ نَصِيبَهُ





wastawf¡ min khashyatika na¥¢bah£





and received completely his portion of fear of You,



فَصَلِّ عَلَيْهِ اضْعَافَ مَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَىٰ وَلِيٍّ





fa¥alli `alayhi a¤`¡fa m¡ ¥allayta `al¡ waliyyin





so (please) bless him with many folds of blessings that You have ever poured down on an intimate servant of You



ٱرْتَضَيْتَ طَاعَتَهُ





irta¤ayta §¡`atah£





whose obedience to You has been approved of by You



وَقَبِلْتَ خِدْمَتَهُ





wa qabilta khidmatah£





and whose servitude has been admitted by You.



وَبَلِّغْهُ مِنَّا تَحِيَّةً وَسَلاَماً





wa ballighhu minn¡ tahiyyatan wa sal¡man





Convey to him greetings and salutations from us,



وَآتِنَا فِي مُوَالاَتِهِ مِنْ لَدُنْكَ فَضْلاًَ وَإِِحْسَاناً





wa ¡tin¡ f¢ muw¡l¡tih¢ min ladunka fa¤lan wa ihs¡nan





and give us - from You on account of our loyalty to him - favors, kindness,



وَمَغْفِرَةً وَرِضْوَاناً





wa maghfiratan wa ri¤w¡nan





forgiveness, and pleasure.



إِِنَّكَ ذُو ٱلْمَنِّ ٱلْقَدِيـمِ





innaka dh£lmanni alqad¢mi





You are verily the Lord of eternal favoring



وَٱلصَّفْحِ ٱلْجَمِيلِ





wal¥¥afhi aljam¢li





and nice pardoning.



You may then offer the two-unit prayer of ziyarah. & say the supplication, which begins with this statement:



اَللَّهُمَّ انْتَ ٱلرَّبُّ وَانَا ٱلْمَرْبُوبُ…





all¡humma anta alrrabbu wa an¡ almarb£bu…





O Allah, You are the Sustainer and I am the sustained…



You may then pray Almighty Allah for your personal requests and they shall be granted, Allah willing.







YET Another Form of Ziyarah of Imam al-Jawad -Shaikh Sadooq





In man-la yazahrul faqih Shaykh al-Saduq has reported the following: When you intend to visit Imam al-Jawad (`a),

you may bathe yourself and put on two clean (and ceremonially pure) pieces of clothes. You may then say the following words:





اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدِ بْنِ عَلِيٍّ





all¡humma ¥alli `al¡ muhammadi abni `aliyyin





O Allah, (please) send blessings upon Muhammad the son of `Al¢,



ٱلإِمَامِ ٱلتَّقِيِّ ٱلنَّقِيِّ





al-im¡mi alttaqiyyi alnnaqiyyi





the pious, bright,



ٱلرِّضِيِّ ٱلْمَرْضِيِّ





alrra¤iyyi almar¤iyyi





pleasing, and pleased Imam



وَحُجَّتِكَ عَلَىٰ مَنْ فَوْقَ ٱلارْضِ





wa hujjatika `al¡ man fawqa al-ar¤i





and Your argument against all those who are on the earth



وَمَنْ تَحْتَ ٱلثَّرَىٰ





wa man tahta alththar¡





and those who are beneath the ground



صَلاَةً كَثِيرَةً





¥al¡tan kath¢ratan





with such blessings that are plentiful,



نَامِيَةً زَاكِيَةً مُبَارَكَةً





n¡miyatan z¡kiyatan mub¡rakatan





ever-increasing, pure, blessed,



مُتَوَاصِلَةً مُتَرَادِفَةً مُتَوَاتِرَةً





mutaw¡¥ilatan mutar¡difatan mutaw¡tiratan





continuous, consecutive, and uninterrupted



كَافْضَلِ مَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَىٰ احَدٍ مِنْ اوْلِيَائِكَ





ka'af¤ali m¡ ¥allayta `al¡ ahadin min awliy¡'ika





and with the most excellent blessings that You have ever conferred upon any of Your intimate servants.



وَٱلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا وَلِيَّ ٱللَّهِ





wa alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ waliyya all¡hi





And peace be upon you, O Allah’s most intimate servant.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا نُورَ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ n£ra all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s brightness.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا حُجَّةَ ٱللَّهِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ hujjata all¡hi





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s argument.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا إِِمَامَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ im¡ma almu'min¢na





Peace be upon you, O leader of the believers,



وَوَارِثَ عِلْمِ ٱلنَّبِيِّينَ





wa w¡ritha `ilmi alnnabiyy¢na





inheritor of the knowledge of the Prophets,



وَسُلاَلَةَ ٱلْوَصِيِّينَ





wa sul¡lata alwa¥iyy¢na





and descendant of the Prophets’ successors.



اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا نُورَ ٱللَّهِ فِي ظُلُمَاتِ ٱلارْضِ





alssal¡mu `alayka y¡ n£ra all¡hi f¢ ¨ulum¡ti al-ar¤i





Peace be upon you, O Allah’s light in the darkness of the earth.



اتَيْتُكَ زَائِراً





ataytuka z¡'iran





I have come to you, visiting you,



عَارِفاً بِحَقِّكَ





`¡rifan bihaqqika





recognizing your right,



مُعَادِياً لاعْدَائِكَ





mu`¡diyan li'a`d¡'ika





incurring the animosity of your enemies,



مُوَالِياً لاوْلِيَائِكَ





muw¡liyan li'awliy¡'ika





and showing loyalty to your loyalists.



فَٱشْفَعْ لِي عِنْدَ رَبِّكَ





fashfa` l¢ `inda rabbika





So, (please) intercede for me with your Lord.





You may then pray to Almighty Allah to grant you your personal needs.





Another form of Ziarat of Imam al-Jawad -Baqiyatus salehat





اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَىٰ ٱلْبَابِ ٱلاقْصَدِ





alssal¡mu `al¡ alb¡bi al-aq¥adi





Peace be upon the most straight door (to true guidance),



وَٱلطَّرِيقِ ٱلارْشَدِ





wal§§ar¢qi al-arshadi





the most upright path,



وَٱلْعَالِمِ ٱلْمُؤَيَّدِ





wal`¡limi almu'ayyadi





the Divinely supported knower,



يُنْبُوعِ ٱلْحِكَمِ





yunb£`i al¦ikami





the spring of wisdoms,



وَمِصْبَاحِ ٱلظُّلَمِ





wa mi¥b¡¦i al¨¨ulami





the lantern in darkness,



سَيِّدِ ٱلْعَرَبِ وَٱلْعَجَمِ





sayyidi al`arabi wal`ajami





the chief of Arabs and non-Arabs,



ٱلْهَادِي إِلَىٰ ٱلرَّشَادِ





alh¡d¢ il¡ alrrash¡di





the guide to orthodoxy,



ٱلْمُوَفَّقِ بِٱلتَّايِيدِ وَٱلسَّدَادِ





almuwaffaqi biltta'y¢di walssad¡di





and the granted success by means of support and leading to trueness;



مَوْلاَيَ ابِي جَعْفَرٍ





mawl¡ya ab¢ ja`farin





my master Ab£-Ja`far



مُحَمَّدِ بْنِ عَلِيٍّ ٱلْجَوَادِ





mu¦ammadi bni `aliyyin aljaw¡di





Mu¦ammad the son of `Al¢ the Magnanimous.



اشْهَدُ يَا وَلِيَّ ٱللَّهِ





ashhadu y¡ waliyya all¡hi





I bear witness that you are the intimate servant of Allah;



انَّكَ اقَمْتَ ٱلصَّلاَةَ





annaka aqamta al¥¥al¡ta





you performed the prayers,



وَآتَيْتَ ٱلزَّكَاةَ





wa ¡tayta alzzak¡ta





defrayed the poor-rate,



وَامَرْتَ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ





wa amarta bilma`r£fi





enjoined the right,



وَنَهَيْتَ عَنِ ٱلْمُنْكَرِ





wa nahayta `an almunkari





forbade the wrong,



وَجَاهَدْتَ فِي سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ حَقَّ جِهَادِهِ





wa j¡hadta f¢ sab¢li all¡hi ¦aqqa jih¡dih¢





strove in the way of Allah as exactly as strife should be,



وَعَبَدْتَ ٱللَّهَ مُخْلِصاً حَتَّىٰ اتَاكَ ٱلْيَقِينُ





wa `abadta all¡ha mukhli¥an ¦att¡ at¡ka alyaq¢nu





and served Allah sincerely until death came upon you.



فَعِشْتَ سَعِيداً





fa`ishta sa`¢dan





So, you lived happily



وَمَضَيْتَ شَهَِيداً





wa ma¤ayta shaha¢dan





and passed away as martyr.



يَا لَيْتَنِي كُنْتُ مَعَكُمْ





y¡ laytan¢ kuntu ma`akum





Would that I were with you,



فَافُوزَ فَوْزاً عَظِيماً





fa'af£za fawzan `a¨¢man





then should I achieve a great success.



وَرَحْمَةُ ٱللَّهِ وَبَرَكَاتُهُ





wa ra¦matu all¡hi wa barak¡tuh£





Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.





You may then kiss the blessed soil (of the tomb) and place your right cheek on it.

You may then offer the two-unit prayer of ziy¡rah after which you may pray Almighty Allah for any thing you want.











Supplication after the prayer following ZiARAT of Imam al-JawAd





This supplication is said after the ziarat at the holy tomb of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad (`a):





اَللَّهُمَّ انْتَ ٱلرَّبُّ وَانَا ٱلْمَرْبُوبُ





all¡humma anta alrrabbu wa an¡ almarb£bu





O Allah, You are the Sustainer and I am the sustained.



وَانْتَ ٱلْخَالِقُ وَانَا ٱلْمَخْلُوقُ





wa anta alkh¡liqu wa an¡ almakhl£qu





You are the Creator and I am the created.



وَانْتَ ٱلْمَالِكُ وَانَا ٱلْمَمْلُوكُ





wa anta alm¡liku wa an¡ almaml£ku





You are the Owner and I am the owned.



وَانْتَ ٱلْمُعْطِي وَانَا ٱلسَّائِلُ





wa anta almu`§¢ wa an¡ alss¡'ilu





You are the Granter and I am the beggar.



وَانْتَ ٱلرَّازِقُ وَانَا ٱلْمَرْزُوقُ





wa anta alrr¡ziqu wa an¡ almarz£qu





You are the Provider with sustenance and I am the receiver of sustenance.



وَانْتَ ٱلْقَادِرُ وَانَا ٱلْعَاجِزُ





wa anta alq¡diru wa an¡ al`¡jizu





You are the All-powerful and I am the powerless.



وَانْتَ ٱلْقَوِيُّ وَانَا ٱلضَّعِيفُ





wa anta alqawiyyu wa an¡ al¤¤a`¢fu





You are the All-forceful and I am the weak.



وَانْتَ ٱلْمُغِيثُ وَانَا ٱلْمُسْتَغِيثُ





wa anta almugh¢§hu wa an¡ almustagh¢§hu





You are the Aide and I am the seeker of aid.



وَانْتَ ٱلدَّائِمُ وَانَا ٱلزَّائِلُ





wa anta aldd¡'imu wa an¡ alzz¡'ilu





You are the Everlasting and I am destined to die.



وَانْتَ ٱلْكَبِيرُ وَانَا ٱلْحَقِيرُ





wa anta alkab¢ru wa an¡ al¦aq¢ru





You are the Significant and I am the trivial.



وَانْتَ ٱلْعَظِيمُ وَانَا ٱلصَّغِيرُ





wa anta al`a¨¢mu wa an¡ al¥¥agh¢ru





You are the Great and I am the tiny.



وَانْتَ ٱلْمَوْلَىٰ وَانَا ٱلْعَبْدُ





wa anta almawl¡ wa an¡ al`abdu





You are the Lord and I am the slave.



وَانْتَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ وَانَا ٱلذَّلِيلُ





wa anta al`az¢zu wa an¡ aldhdhal¢lu





You are the Almighty and I am the humble.



وَانْتَ ٱلرَّفِيعُ وَانَا ٱلْوَضِيعُ





wa anta alrraf¢`u wa an¡ alwa¤¢`u





You are the Elevated and I am the meek.



وَانْتَ ٱلْمُدَبِّرُ وَا نَا ٱلْمُدَبَّرُ





wa anta almudabbiru wa an¡ almudabbaru





You are the Manager and I am managed.



وَانْتَ ٱلْبَاقِي وَانَا ٱلْفَانِي





wa anta alb¡q¢ wa an¡ alf¡n¢





You are the Eternal and I am mortal.



وَانْتَ ٱلدَّيَّانُ وَانَا ٱلْمُدَانُ





wa anta alddayy¡nu wa an¡ almud¡nu





You are the Judge and I am judged.



وَانْتَ ٱلْبَاعِثُ وَانَا ٱلْمَبْعُوثُ





wa anta alb¡`i§hu wa an¡ almab`£§hu





You are the Resurrector and I am resurrected.



وَانْتَ ٱلْغَنِيُّ وَانَا ٱلْفَقِيرُ





wa anta alghaniyyu wa an¡ alfaq¢ru





You are the Rich and I am the poor.



وَانْتَ ٱلْحَيُّ وَانَا ٱلْمَيِّتُ





wa anta al¦ayyu wa an¡ almayyitu





You are the Ever-living and I am subjected to death.



تَجِدُ مَنْ تُعَذِّبُ يَا رَبِّ غَيْرِي





tajidu man tu`adhdhibu y¡ rabbi ghayr¢





You, O my Lord, can find someone to torment other than me



وَلاَ اجِدُ مَنْ يَرْحَمُنِي غَيْرُكَ





wa l¡ ajidu man yar¦amun¢ ghayruka





but I cannot find anyone to have mercy on me other than You.



اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِ مُحَمَّدٍ





all¡humma ¥alli `al¡ mu¦ammadin wa ¡li mu¦ammadin





O Allah, (please) send blessings upon Mu¦ammad and the Household of Mu¦ammad,



وَقَرِّبْ فَرَجَهُمْ





wa qarrib farajahum





hasten their Relief,



وَٱرْحَمْ ذُلِّي بَيْنَ يَدَيْكَ





war¦am dhull¢ bayna yadayka





and have mercy on my humiliation before You,



وَتَضَرُّعِي إِلَيْكَ





wa ta¤arru`¢ ilayka





my imploration to You,



وَوَحْشَتِي مِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ





wa wa¦shat¢ min alnn¡si





my disassociation from people,



وَانْسِي بِكَ يَا كَرِيـمُ





wa uns¢ bika y¡ kar¢mu





and my entertainment with You, O All-generous.



ثُمَّ تَصَدَّقْ عَلَيَّ فِي هٰذِهِ ٱلسَّاعَةِ





§humma ta¥addaq `alayya f¢ h¡dhih¢ alss¡`ati





Then, (please) endue me at this very hour



بِرَحْمَةٍ مِنْ عِنْدِكَ تُهَدِّئُ بِهَا قَلْبِي





bira¦matin min `indika tuhaddi'u bih¡ qalb¢





with mercy from You by which You tranquilize my heart,



وَتَجْمَعُ بِهَا امْرِي





wa tajma`u bih¡ amr¢





bring together my affairs,



وَتَلُمُّ بِهَا شَعَثِي





wa talummu bih¡ sha`a§h¢





reunite my scattering,



وَتُبَيِّضُ بِهَا وَجْهِي





wa tubayyi¤u bih¡ wajh¢





whiten my face,



وَتُكْرِمُ بِهَا مَقَامِي





wa tukrimu bih¡ maq¡m¢





confer honor on my status,



وَتَحُطُّ بِهَا عَنِّي وِزْرِي





wa ta¦u§§u bih¡ `ann¢ wizr¢





relieve me from my burdens,



وَتَغْفِرُ بِهَا مَا مَضَىٰ مِنْ ذُنُوبِي





wa taghfiru bih¡ m¡ ma¤¡ min dhun£b¢





forgive my past sins,



وَتَعْصِمُنِي فِي مَا بَقِيَ مِنْ عُمْرِي





wa ta`¥imun¢ f¢ m¡ baqiya min `umr¢





protect me against sinning in the rest of my lifetime,



وَتَسْتَعْمِلُنِي فِي ذٰلِكَ كُلِّهِ





wa tasta`milun¢ f¢ dh¡lika kullih¢





employ me in my entire lifetime



بِطَاعَتِكَ وَمَا يُرْضِيكَ عَنِّي





bi§¡`atika wa m¡ yur¤¢ka `ann¢





in acts of obedience to You and acts that bring about Your pleasure,



وَتَخْتِمُ عَمَلِي بِاحْسَنِهِ





wa takhtimu `amal¢ bi'a¦sanih¢





seal my deeds with the best of them,



وَتَجْعَلُ لِي ثَوَابَهُ ٱلْجَنَّةَ





wa taj`alu l¢ §haw¡bah£ aljannata





decide Paradise to be my reward for that,



وَتَسْلُكُ بِي سَبِيلَ ٱلصَّالِحِينَ





wa tasluku b¢ sab¢la al¥¥¡li¦¢na





lead me to the path of the righteous,



وَتُعِينُنِي عَلَىٰ صَالِحِ مَا اعْطَيْتَنِي





wa tu`¢nun¢ `al¡ ¥¡li¦i m¡ a`§aytan¢





help me do well with the virtuous of what You have given me



كَمَا اعَنْتَ ٱلصَّالِحِينَ عَلَىٰ صَالِحِ مَا اعْطَيْتَهُمْ





kam¡ a`anta al¥¥¡li¦¢na `al¡ ¥¡li¦i m¡ a`§aytahum





in the same way as You have helped the righteous ones do well with what You have given them,



وَلاَ تَنْزَعْ مِنِّي صَالِحاً اعْطَيْتِنِيهِ ابَداً





wa l¡ tanza` minn¢ ¥¡li¦an a`§aytin¢hi abadan





never deprive me of any virtuous thing that You have given me,



وَلاَ تَرُدَّنِي فِي سُوءٍ ٱسْتَنْقَذْتَنِي مِنْهُ ابَداً





wa l¡ taruddan¢ f¢ s£'in istanqadhtan¢ minhu abadan





never send me back to a wicked matter from which You have saved me,



وَلاَ تُشْمِتْ بِي عَدُوّاً وَلاَ حَاسِداً ابَداً





wa l¡ tushmit b¢ `aduwwan wa l¡ ¦¡sidan abadan





never make my enemy or one who envies me gloat at my misfortune,



وَلاَ تَكِلْنِي إِلَىٰ نَفْسِي طَرْفَةَ عَيْنٍ ابَداً





wa l¡ takiln¢ il¡ nafs¢ §arfata `aynin abadan





and never leave me alone with my own affairs even for a winking of an eye



وَلاَ اقَلَّ مِنْ ذٰلِكَ وَلاَ اكْثَرَ





wa l¡ aqalla min dh¡lika wa l¡ ak§hara





or less or more than that.



يَا رَبَّ ٱلْعَالَمِينَ





y¡ rabba al`¡lam¢na





O Lord of the worlds!



اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِ مُحَمَّدٍ





all¡humma ¥alli `al¡ mu¦ammadin wa ¡li mu¦ammadin





O Allah, (please) send blessings upon Mu¦ammad and the Household of Mu¦ammad,



وَارِنِي ٱلْحَقَّ حَقّاً فَاتَّبِعَهُ





wa arin¢ al¦aqqa ¦aqqan fa'attabi`ah£





show the right as it is in reality so that I will follow it



وَٱلْبَاطِلَ بَاطِلاً فَاجْتَنِبَهُ





walb¡§ila b¡§ilan fa'ajtanibah£





and the wrong as it is in reality so that I will shun it,



وَلاَ تَجْعَلْهُ عَلَيَّ مُتَشَابِهاً





wa l¡ taj`alhu `alayya mutash¡bihan





never confuse the right and the wrong for me;



فَاتَّبِعَ هَوَايَ بِغَيْرِ هُدىًٰ مِنْكَ





fa'attabi`a haw¡ya bighayri hudan minka





lest I will follow my own desires without finding true guidance from You.



وَٱجْعَلْ هَوَايَ تَبَعاً لِطَاعَتِكَ





waj`al haw¡ya taba`an li§¡`atika





And (please) cause all my desires to follow the obedience to You,



وَخُذْ رِضَا نَفْسِكَ مِنْ نَفْسِي





wa khudh ri¤¡ nafsika min nafs¢





take the pleasure of You from the pleasure of myself,



وَٱهْدِنِي لِمَا ٱخْتُلِفَ فِيهِ مِنَ ٱلْحَقِّ بِإِذْنِكَ





wahdin¢ lim¡ ikhtulifa f¢hi min al¦aqqi bi'idhnika





and guide me to the right about which disagreement has taken place by permission of You;



إِنَّكَ تَهْدِي مَنْ تَشَاءُ إِلَىٰ صِرَاطٍ مُسْتَقِيمٍ





innaka tahd¢ man tash¡'u il¡ ¥ir¡§in mustaq¢min





verily, You guide whomever You wish to a straight path.





You may then pray to Almighty Allah for your personal requests and they shall be granted, Allah willing.









