Allah' in the words of Imam Ali al-Hadi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): 1- Imam al-Hadi (a.s.) said to one of his adherents: When Allah intends goodness for somebody; He makes him accept the blame of the friends.



2- Al-Mutawakkil (the Abbasid caliph) vowed he would give much money as alms if he would recover his health. When he was healthy, he wanted to fulfill his vow: therefore, he asked the scholars how much he should give as alms so as to be regarded as much money. The caliph then submitted the question before Imam Ali-un-Naqi al-Hadi (a.s.), who answered: You should give eighty dirhams as alms. When he was asked about this definition, the Holy Imam (a.s.) answered: Allah says to His Messenger (pbuh&hh): Allah has helped you on many occasions. (Holy Qur'an 9:25) As we counted these many occasions, they were eighty. However, Allah regarded them as many. Al-Mutawakkil was pleased by this explanation and gave eighty dirhams as alms.



3- There are definite places in which Allah likes the servants to supplicate to Him. One of these places is the tomb of Al-Hussein: Master of the Martyrs (a.s.).



4 - Others will fear him who fears Allah. He who obeys Allah will be obeyed. He who obeys Allah will not care for the dissatisfaction of the creatures. He who enrages the Creator should be sure of encountering the dissatisfaction of the creatures.



5- No one can describe Allah with attributes other than these with which He describes Himself. How can anyone describe Him when senses are too short to perceive Him, illusions are too short to comprehend Him, ideas are too short to mark Him, and sights are too short to appreciate Him? He is remote in His nearness and near in His remoteness. He created the how without being asked "How?" and founded the where without being asked "where?" He is out of how and where. He is the One and Only. Exalted be His Majesty and sacred be His Names.



6- Al Hasan-bin-Mas'ud related: One day, one of my fingers was hurt, a rider hit me in the shoulder, and a crowd of people caused my clothes to be torn. In this manner, I visited Abul-Hasan Ali-bin-Mohammed (a.s.) and said: Allah protects me against the evil of such an ill-omen day."



Imam Al-Hadi (a.s.) worded: O Hasan, do you accuse the guiltless of your guilt while you are frequently visiting us?"



I then regained my intellect and noticed my flaw; therefore, I said, "O master, I seek Allah's forgiveness."



The Holy Imam (a.s.) said: O Hasan, what was the fault with days that you regard as evil portent while the fact is that you are punished for your own deeds during them?"



I said, "O Son of Allah's Messenger, I seek Allah's forgiveness and declare my repentance against so."



The Imam (a) then added: To dispraise days and regard them as evil portent is useless for you. Allah, however, will punish you for dispraising the days for matters that are out of their control. O Hasan, do you not know that the only rewarder and punisher for the deeds, sooner of later, is Allah?"



"I know, master," I said.

He (a.s.) then added: Do not repeat it again and do not say that days have any effect in the affairs of Allah.

"I will, master," I said.



7- He who feels secure from Allah's unexpected retribution and painful penalty will feel arrogant until Allah's act and inevitable decree (death) will befall him. He whomever receives evidence from his Lord will belittle the worldly misfortunes even if he is cut into pieces.



8- Dawud As-Sarmi related: My master Imam Al-Hadi (a.s.) ordered me to do many actions then he tested whether I had retained them all. When he noticed that I could not maintain them all, he took a pen and wrote down.



"In the Name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful. I will remember it, Insha'Allah. All the matters are in Allah's hand" I smiled and the Holy Imam (a.s.) asked me about the reason. I said, "Allah make me your sacrifice, this record reminds me of the report that one of our acquaintances related to me on the authority of your grandfather Imam Rida (a.s.). He said that whenever the Imam (a.s.) ordered of a matter, he used to write down: "In the Name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful. I will remember it, Insha'Allah."



The Holy Imam (a.s.) said: O Dawud, I am honest to tell you that the neglector of the Bismillah is as same of the neglector of the (obligatory) prayers.



9 -The thankful of a grace should be happy for thankfulness more than it is for the grace.



10 - Allah has made this world for testing while He has made the life to come for receiving the result. He has also made the misfortunes of this world the cause of gaining the rewards of the life to come and made the rewards of the life to come as the compensation for the misfortunes of this world.





