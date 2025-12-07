More than a leader: The story they never tell

Zahrasadat Sheykholeslam, researcher in the field of Women’s Studies

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

AhlulBayt News Agency: The image of Iran's Leader that is portrayed in the world is often far from the reality that we, as Iranians, know of him. I don't mean to say that he is the only one who is misunderstood. Still, perhaps he is one of the few people about whom there exists such a vast volume of misconception. This is not the place to explain everything, but I want to share the experience of my meeting with him; perhaps this memory can help piece together a small part of the puzzle of his true image as the highest authority of Islamic Iran. He has always held a special regard for women and, every year, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great lady of Islam, Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (PBUH), he arranges an intimate gathering for us women. This is a day in Iran that is honored as Women's and Mothers' Day. Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) is a woman whom our Prophet Lady of the women of the worlds, and he introduces her as the perfect and complete role model for women and men everywhere.

This year, for the first time, I am invited to this ceremony. An indescribable excitement and enthusiasm envelop my entire being. I get ready early in the morning and set off. As I approach the Hussainiyah, I see women from all walks of life, who, like me, seem to be walking on air as they hurry to meet the Leader the held so dear. Most of them, like me, are meeting him for the first time. Their excitement is a sight to behold. One holds a child in her arms; another has come from a distant city and is weary from the journey; a few young women are university students, and so on. Each of us have a different story. But what we all share is the smile of joy that is painted on our lips. Today, the entire Hussainiyah belongs to us women.

Amidst the warm welcome and greetings of the staff, we find our way. After standing in long lines and passing through security gates, I join this sea of love and devotion. I am a little late, but I am fortunate to find an empty spot behind one of the pillars. I don't have a perfect view, but the fact that I am here is wonderful.

Now that I am seated, I have a moment to look around more carefully. the Leader's Hussainiyah is adorned with cheerful and bright designs and colors, befitting the delicate spirit of his guests. The pillars of the Hussainiyah are decorated with natural flowers and paper butterflies. A very large inscription behind the main stage stands out as the centerpiece of the decoration. It is a hadith from the great Prophet of Islam, addressed to men: Khayrukum khayrukum li-nisa'ikum (The best of you are the best of you to your wives). In front of it, near the end of the Hussainiyah, a famous quote from Imam Khomeini, the late leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution, is installed: "Women are the leaders of our movement. We are their followers. I accept your leadership and I am your servant." My gaze passes over these two beautiful inscriptions, then over the reporters, videographers, and photographers of the event—all of whom are women. Women who, with their art and skill, record this part of history in memories.

Next to me, a small space remains when an elderly woman arrives and asks if she can sit there. I say, "Of course, my dear. Please, sit!" She settles on the floor beside me and finds room to stretch her painful legs. I ask, "My dear mother, did you come with this knee pain? Isn't it too difficult for you?" She replies, "I come to see Imam Khamenei. It's the first time I want to see him up close, and I am so excited." On my other side sits a young university professor, a lecturer in physics. A little girl, accompanied by her mother, sits in front of me. Her beautiful, fair face shines from within her black hijab. I ask her mother for permission to say a few words to her. Her name is Fatimah Zahra and she is ten years old. I ask, "Why do you come here today, sweetheart?" She says, "I love Imam Khamenei very much, and I want to see him." I ask what she wants to be when she grows up. Without hesitation, she says, "A dentist." Fatemeh Zahra's clear and firm answer takes me back to the years I lived in Canada, where people often think that women in Iran are not allowed to study. I have to smile at this vast gap between perception and reality. Iranian girls, like Fatimah Zahra have clear goals for their education and careers from a young age. My country is full of women who are scholars and trailblazers, scientists, politicians, sports champions, etc. An example is the 23-year-old athlete who is now a guest at the ceremony, whom the host is questioning. A Muslim athlete who wears the hijab and is the holder of colorful world medals in Muay Thai.

The program officially began with the recitation of the Quran. It is recited by a group of little girls, around 7-8 years old, all wearing pink headscarves and black chadors. After them, the host takes her place, and a few guests are invited to represent the successful and capable women of Iran. A poet, the mother of four, who recites a beautiful poem about Iran, a scientist with numerous honors, and a social activist whose daughters stand by her side. Then, a theater group depicts the history-making women of Iran.

After the play ends, the stage curtain stirs. A wave of excitement rises. This is the sign of Imam Khamenei's arrival. We all rise from our seats. Tears well up in my eyes. Of course, I'm not alone. We are all a mix of tears and smiles. The crowd moves towards the front of the Hussainiyah and grows dense. No one complains, because we all want to get a closer view of the one our hearts long for, and we don't want to deprive anyone else of this chance. We are no longer ourselves; we have become a passionate, surging sea, swaying with the waves. Our dear Leader enters amidst our slogans and tears and sits down. After a few minutes, the staff calm the crowd, and we sit down again. Our space is tight, but our hearts are vast. We are almost sitting on each other's lap. Those with children hold their little ones in their arms. Next to me this time, a boy of about four sits on his mother's lap, his eyes searching for Imam Khamenei. I say to him, "Do you want me to hold you up so you can see him?" With a sweet smile, he says, "Yes." His name is Amir Ali. I lift him up to see Imam Khamenei. At first, he is confused, not knowing where to look. He scans the crowd with his big black eyes. Then, when he smiles, we understand it is the sign that he has seen him.

Next, two other ladies speak as well. What stands out to me in the speeches of the invited women is their frankness in voicing criticisms and suggestions. They do not shy away from harsh criticism because they see their leader as a kind father, receptive to their words.

Now, we are all ears to hear Imam Khamenei's speech. He first thanks the women speakers and praises their abilities and achievements. Following the tradition of each year, Imam Khamenei first speaks about the high station of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH). Referring to the prominent and diverse dimensions of her personality and life—such as her spiritual, political, historical, human, and feminine aspects—he emphasizes that Lady Zahra (PBUH) is the perfect role model for all women and men of the world, in any era. The thought crosses my mind that this is the station of women among us Shiites, but will the Western media ever allow our true voice to reach their people?

He goes on to elucidate the position and dignity of women in Islam. In Islam, a woman is absolutely equal to a man in her humanity, in her ability to attain high spiritual stations, and in her political, economic, and cultural influence. There is no difference between the two. The main difference between Islam and the West lies in the perspective on a woman's dignity. In the West, a woman has been reduced to a tool for satisfying lust, but in Islam, by confining sexual drives within the framework of the family, true security and dignity are brought to her.

On the topic of family, Islam has much to say. It occurs to me that contrary to what is promoted in the West about us Muslim women—that we are suppressed by men—no creed has considered the honor and nature of a woman in society and the family as much as Islam has. Our Leader says: "Al-mar'atu rayhanatun wa laysat bi-qahramanah. I have read this hadith many times…A qahraman is someone who manages affairs; for instance, if a person has a garden, a farm, or a business, the one who runs the errands and bears the burdens is called the qahramanah in Arabic. The Prophet is saying: Al-mar'atu rayhanah—a woman is a flower. Wa laysat bi-qahramanah—not the manager of the house, for you to ask, 'Why didn't you do this? Why isn't the house clean?' She is a rayhanah—a flower. A flower must be cared for, must be preserved; and she, in turn, will bless you with her color, her fragrance, and her essence. See! This is how Islam looks at women."

I wish I could convey the beautiful and redemptive voice of this faith to all the women of the world. To my fellow human beings who suffer from the injustices and objectification in Western culture. Those who, in the name of freedom, are trapped in the chains of carnal desire, and whose human talents are wasted. Those who have not tasted the flavor of security and dignity in the shadow of Islam and have not experienced the secure and magnificent life that we live. Unfortunately, the Western media beat the drums of lies so loudly that the sound of this beautiful echo does not reach the ears of the women in those lands.

Our Leader's speech gradually comes to an end, and our Imam says goodbye to his daughters and leaves. We perform the prayers together. Children around the Hussainiyah start to play. Young women, after the prayer, pick up the natural flowers as a souvenir of this sweet meeting and distribute them among the crowd.

The ceremony concludes. We head towards the exit. On the way, I remember Zainab, the university student/ mother who has come from another city with her newborn and two-year-old daughter. I hope she had found a good spot too and had seen Imam Khamenei to her heart's content... I am lost in these thoughts when a staff member places a small gift packet in my hand. Of course! How can our kind father forget the Women's Day gift? Interesting gifts have also been prepared for the children. What can my gift be? A book! Yes, a gift of knowledge and growth. Exactly what I expect from him, who is a man of books and knowledge, and who always invites us to study and learn.

The staff of the ceremony see us off with smiles. Now, each of us, who has been like a drop of water, merges into a river; a river that will flow through society with even greater dignity and grace. Step by step, as I walk towards home, the memory of those deep misunderstandings pains my heart again. But I have learned from my Leader not to be hopeless. I decide to write this short memory; perhaps, our true voice will be heard.



/129