Iran neither forgives nor forgets perpetrators of chemical attacks

Iran as the biggest victim of the systemic use of chemical weapons in contemporary history will neither forgive nor forget perpetrators and sponsors of the crime, an Iranian diplomat said.

Reza Najafi, Deputy Foreign Minister for legal and international affairs, addressed the Twenty-Seventh Session of the Conference of States Parties of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in The Hague on Monday.

In the eight-year war imposed by Iraq’s Saddam regime on Iran, American and German companies provided the Iraqi regime with chemical materials for producing weapons; so, they are culprits in Saddam’s crimes, Najafi said, adding that those perpetrators and supporters should be brought to justice and this issue should not be subject to passage of time.

He further urged the member states of CWC to act in line their commitments to help lift inhuman and unilateral sanctions, which are in contradiction to human rights and deprive Iranian chemical veterans from accessing medical equipment and medicines.

The Zionist regime, which possesses various kinds of weapons of mass destruction, is the most serious threat to the peace and security in the region and the world, because it is a big obstacle in the way of having a region free from WMDs, he warned.

The Twenty-Seventh Session of the Conference of States Parties of the Chemical Weapons Convention is being held from November 28 to December 2, 2022.

...........................

End/ 257