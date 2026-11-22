Friday prayers were held on November 20, 2026, at the Ahl al-Bayt Hussainiya in St. Petersburg, Russia, led by Sheikh Rufat Mammadov. In his first sermon, he discussed good and bad outcomes, explaining a saying attributed to Imam Ali (AS) in Nahj al-Balagha. His second sermon focused on standing against the enemy and resisting them, with reference to another saying of Imam Ali (AS) and an interpretation of verse 139 of Surah Al Imran, which he said the martyred Leader had recommended. He concluded by offering condolences on the death of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani.